A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of PTI founder Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi on May 9, 2023. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: Military court has sentenced 60 more culprits, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's nephew Hassan Khan Niazi, for their involvement in the May 9 riots, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Field General Court Martial has promulgated the punishments to the following remaining 60 culprits after examining all evidence, ensuring the provision of all legal rights to the convicts, completion of due process and the appropriate legal proceedings," said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release.

Underscoring the conclusion of the military trial of all the accused, involved in the May 9 riots, under military custody, the ISPR noted that all the convicted individuals retained the right to appeal and other legal resources, as guaranteed by the Constitution and the law.

The development came days after the military courts, on December 21, sentenced 25 civilians to periods of two to 10 years of "rigorous imprisonment" in connection with attacks on military facilities in 2023, the ISPR had said.

The US, UK and EU had expressed concerns over the sentencing of the civilians by the military courts, maintaining that the convictions were against the international law.

Responding to the concerns raised by the foreign countries, the Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday said that the military courts' judgments were made under a law enacted by the parliament and in line with the ruling of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: "Pakistan is fully committed to fulfilling all its international human rights obligations."

Speaking to Geo News, Brigadier (retd) Waqar Hassan called for bringing “master planners” of the riots to the justice.

He further said the May 9 rioters were receiving instructions from abroad including US and UK to target the military installations.

"Some people were victims of political schemes. It’s crucial to apprehend those behind this," he added.

Details of convicted culprits