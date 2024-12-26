Acclaimed writer Bapsi Sidhwa passes away at 86

Renowned Pakistani writer and novelist Bapsi Sidhwa celebrated for her groundbreaking work, Ice Candy Man, passed away at the age of 86 in Houston, Texas, as reported by Geo News on Thursday.

Her brother, Feroze Bhandara, said that her last rites would take place in Houstonafter three days of memorial ceremonies.

Sidhwa was born on August 11, 1938, into a prominent Parsi family in Karachi but, shortly after her birth, her family moved to Lahore where she spent most of her life.

Ice Candy Man, Sidhwa's famous novel which vividly captures the chaos and suffering during the tumultuous partition of the Indian sub-continent in 1947, became one of the most esteemed novels both in Pakistan and internationally.

The novel, featuring Sidhwa's firsthand childhood experiences of the riots during parition in Lahore, significantly impacted the global perceptions of Pakistani literature.

The novel was included in the BBC's 100 most influential novels.

Later, Indian-Canadian film director and screenwriter, Deepa Mehta, made a film called 'Earth' based on this novel which features a young girl affected by polio, witnessing he horrors of the riots during the partition, just like Sidhwa who was also affected by polio in her childhood.

After the partition, Sidhwa's family decided to stay on this side of the border.

Sidhwa's first novel, 'The Crow Eaters', also brought her to the heights of fame.

She was also awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan in recognition of her services.