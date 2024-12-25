Weather likely to get colder across country including Karachi next month

Representational image shows a man wrapped in shawl cycles on a road in cold weather. — AFP/File

Amid the ongoing cold wave, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday predicted that that temperatures are likely to drop further in the country including Karachi during the second week of January 2025.

Talking to Geo News, Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the PMD, said: “Cold may increase in the second week of January.”

Parts of Balochistan are expected to receive light showers from January 3 to 5, he said, adding: “The country is likely to receive less snowfall and rains during this winter season [as compared to the previous years].”

The weather expert's remarks come as the temperature in the country's financial hub has dropped to single digits on multiple occasions during the ongoing month.

The prevailing cold wave is not limited to the metropolis as the temperature has dropped below the freezing mark in multiple areas across Balochistan as well.

The Met Office said that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas during morning and night hours on Thursday.

Partly cloudy weather with light rain and snow may occur in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening and night.

It further said that smog is likely to persist at isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

Frost is likely to occur at isolated places in Islamabad, Pothohar region and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours tomorrow.

During the past 24 hours, Skardu reports -11°C, Astore and Gupis -8 °C, Gilgit -7°C , Quetta and Ziarat -6°C, Hunza, Bagrote and Dir -5 °C.