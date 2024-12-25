13 terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers are seen in Rawalpindi in this undated image. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday that the security forces killed 13 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the South Waziristan district.

The operation took place last night in the district's Sararogha area, the military's media wing said in a statement.

"During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, thirteen khwarij were sent to hell," the ISPR said.

It further said that the slain terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country, the military's media wing added.

Terrorist attacks have been rampant in the provinces of KP and Balochistan — which abutt Afghanistan — targetting especially the law enforcement and security forces.

On December 21, a group of terrorists attempted to attack security forces check post in general area Makeen in the tribal district of South Waziristan.

The Pakistan Army successfully thwarted the attack. However, 16 soldiers were martyred in this battle.

The attempt, as per the ISPR, was effectively thwarted by troops and in ensuing fire exchange, eight militants were killed.

Earlier that day, another Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were neutralised after security forces successfully thwarted a bid to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in KP's Khyber district.

Pakistan has been reeling from increased terrorist attacks since the return of Taliban government in neighbouring Afghanistan and the two adjoining provinces are the worst-hit

The third quarter of 2024 (July-September) witnessed a sharp uptick in fatalities in terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns with a 90% surge in violence, according to a report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan — marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1,534 in the first three quarters compared to 1,523 in 2023.