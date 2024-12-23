'Military courts lack transparency,' UK says after sentencing of May 9 rioters

The Union Jack flag is flown outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain February 9, 2022. — Reuters

In response to the sentencing of 25 accused involved in the May 9 events by military courts, the United Kingdom on Monday said that the military courts lack transparency, independent scrutiny and undermine the right to a fair trial.

In a statement, a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said the UK calls on the federal government to uphold its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

However, the spokesperson said, the UK respects Pakistan’s sovereignty over its own legal proceedings.

As many as 25 individuals involved in the May 9, 2023, attacks on state installations were sentenced to two to 10 years by military courts.

"Field General Court Martial (FGCM) have in [the] first phase promulgated the punishments to 25 accused," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, about the suspects who resorted to violence during the May 9 protests.

The convictions were objected to by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the European Union (EU).

A day earlier, the European Union expressed concern over the sentencing of 25 accused by a military court, saying that the verdicts were seen as inconsistent with the obligations that Pakistan has undertaken under the ICCPR.

"In line with article 14 of ICCPR, every person is entitled to a fair and public trial in a court that is independent, impartial and competent, and has the right to adequate and effective legal representation," said a statement issued by the EU's European External Action Service.

Furthermore, it said, article 14 also stipulates that any "judgement rendered in a criminal case shall be made public".

Under the EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), beneficiary countries, including Pakistan, have voluntarily agreed to implement effectively 27 international core conventions — including the ICCPR — in order to continue benefitting from GSP+ status, the statement concluded.

The protests broke out after PTI founder Imran Khan was taken into custody in a graft case. In turn, scores of party workers were arrested and more than 100 civilians are facing military trials.

However, the party maintained that it had no role in the incidents involving military installations, including the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ), and has called for a judicial probe into last year's events.