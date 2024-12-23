EU shows concern over 'sentencing of civilians by military court'

A boy rides past a paramilitary checkpost that was set afire by supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Karachi, May 9, 2023. — Reuters

The European Union's (EU) has called the sentencing of civilians, involved in May 9 events, by military court inconsistent with the obligations that Pakistan has undertaken under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

"In line with article 14 of ICCPR every person is entitled to a fair and public trial in a court that is independent, impartial and competent, and has the right to adequate and effective legal representation," said a statement issued by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Furthermore, it said, Article 14 also stipulates that any "judgement rendered in a criminal case shall be made public".

Under the EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), beneficiary countries, including Pakistan, have voluntarily agreed to implement effectively 27 international core conventions — including the ICCPR — in order to continue benefitting from GSP+ status, the statement concluded.

The development came a day after 25 individuals involved in the May 9, 2023, attacks on state installations were sentenced to two to 10 years by military courts.

"Field General Court Martial (FGCM) have in [the] first phase promulgated the punishments to 25 accused," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, about the suspects who resorted to violence during the May 9 protests.

The protests broke out after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was taken into custody in a graft case. In turn, scores of PTI workers were arrested and more than 100 civilians are facing military trials.

However, the party maintains that it had no role in the incidents involving military installations, including the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ), and has called for a judicial probe into last year's events.

The military's media wing added that the promulgation of the sentences of remaining accused is also being done and will be announced shortly as and when the due process is complete.

"All convicts retain the right to appeal and other legal recourses, as guaranteed by the law and the Constitution," the ISPR said in the statement.

The military trials were initially halted after a Supreme Court ruling; however, the constitutional bench had last week directed that the cases pending due to the earlier order be finalised and judgements in the cases of those accused found involved in these violent incidents be announced.

Explaining the attacks, the ISPR said that on May 9, the nation witnessed tragic incidents of politically provoked violence and arson at multiple places, marking a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan.

Building on a sustained narrative of hate and lies, the ISPR said, politically orchestrated attacks were carried out on the installations of the armed forces including the desecration of the monuments of Shuhada (martyrs).

"These blatant acts of violence not only shocked the nation but also underscored [the] necessity of checking this unacceptable attempt of political terrorism to impose own perverted will through violence and coercion."