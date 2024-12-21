Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed at Pak-Afghan border

Martyred soldier Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and four khwarij were killed after security forces engaged and thwarted terrorists' bid to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that forces engaged the terrorists after their movement was picked in Rajgal area in the night between December 19 and 20.

During the intense exchange of fire, added the ISPR, 22-year-old Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi — hailing from Khyber district — fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

Furthermore, the military's spokesperson underscored Islamabad's persistent calls urging Kabul's interim government to "fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by [terrorists or khwarij] for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan".

The statement refers to Pakistan's concerns regarding cross-border attacks which in essence have been communicated to the neighbouring countries on numerous occasions.

Paying tribute to Sepoy Afridi, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed condolences to the martyr’s family and prayed for their patience and strength.

The president also commended the security forces for their timely action against khawarij.

Earlier this week, security forces gunned down 11 terrorists in three separate operations in the violence-marred KP.

Seven terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank, whereas two were neutralised in Datta Khel North Waziristan.

The third gun battle took place in Mohmand district where two more khwarij were gunned down.

Pakistan has been reeling from increased terrorist attacks for months with the third quarter (July-September) witnessing a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns with a 90% surge in violence, according to a report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan – marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1,534 in the first three quarters compared to 1,523 in 2023.