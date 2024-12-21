Analysts weigh in on military courts sentences against May 9 rioters

Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan shout slogans during a protest after Khan's arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 9, 2023. — Reuters

A major development saw sentences being awarded to 25 individuals who were involved in the May 9, 2023, attacks on state installations by the military courts.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) made the announcement on Saturday.

The army's media wing said about the suspects who resorted to violence during the May 9 protests: "Field General Court Martial (FGCM) have in [the] first phase promulgated the punishments to 25 accused."

The protests had borke out after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was taken into custody in a graft case. Consequently, scores of PTI workers were arrested and more than 100 civilians are facing military trials.

Following the military court's decision, defence analysts and experts majorly hailed the verdict by describing its prominence with other details while speaking to Geo News.

'Main instigators behind convicts were masterminds'

Brigadier (retired) Rashid Wali hailed the military courts' decision of bringing the May 9 culprits. He expressed joy and said: "Its very pleasing that eventually those punishments have been announced."

Wali highlighted that the process of conviction was not very swift, the former army man said. He said: "There was a delay in our system of justice. Due to some reasons, this process was very slow."

Emphasising on the intensity of the May 9 incident, Wali said: "It (May 9) was a very serious occurrence during which sanctity and honour of the tombs of martyrs were not taken under regard."

He noted that the sentences were "a lesson for those people who have such kind of plans in the future that state will bring everyone under the rule of law".

He then added: "The people who received the punishments were second tier or third tier political activists. The main instigators behind them were their masterminds."

Wali further added: "In actual, the noose of justice should grab the necks of those people because the people who instigate and are the masterminds drive the people [convicts] making them unable to differentiate between right and wrong and they end up doing such acts which harm them and the nation afterwards."

'This will be lesson for political leaders'

Major General (retired) Zahid Mehmood stressed on the important decision by indicating that this verdict will be a lesson for everyone.

"This will make an example of the people in the future who are used for the political aims of their leaders," he said.

He added: "This will also be a lesson for the political leaders that they protect their workers from such inciting acts."

Mehmood emphasised that the convicts will face fair treatment following their convictions and said that the state will carry out the whole process with full consideration of law.

He further added: "The convicts will be transferred to the civil jails and then with the help of their lawyers, they can appeal against their sentences."

Mehmood then raised a speculation indicating that there can be a chaos on social media, from which people will have to protect themselves.

He said: "The country should be saved from more polarisation. I request Pakistanis that now there will be a new wave of propaganda on social media, we have to save ourselves from it."

"These kind of sentences will strengthen Pakistan," he added.

'Convicts were used by planners, executors as fodder'

Additionally, Brigadier retired (retired) Haris Nawaz also showed immense support for the court's decision.

He said: "The convicts were used by the abettors, planners, and executors as fodder and fuel for the violent protests."

"They were brainwashed and misguided. While some criminals were brought in to attack the Corps Commander House, military cantonments, GHQ, ISI headquarters, and the most despicably, they desecrated monuments of the martyrs," he added.

Nawaz described the insitgators behind the May 9 violence as the main culprits.

"However, the main culprits behind all this crisis are instigators, planners and executors who provoked the accused to carry out the attack. The punishment will serve as a lesson to the culprits not to commit any such mistake again," he said.

'Court verdict is a positive development'

The decision was also applauded by Brigadier (retired) Babar Alauddin, who pointed out that "military courts are established in extra-ordinary circumstances".

"Military courts conduct quick hearings to announce verdicts fast," he said. He also said: "Until the planners, abettors and facilitators are punished, it [decision] will reap no benefit."

"I find the court verdict a positive development which should be appreciated by all. The convicts can approach the high court and supreme court against the ruling," he added.

'Impact' on PTI?

Legal expert Muneeb Farooq shed light on the intricacies and happenings which can be expected following the verdict against the rioters.

He said: “This is going to make waves because it's first of all, unprecedented. We have had incidents in the past where hardened terrorists or hardcore terrorists have been tried in the military court, but that was different. This time. It's common Pakistani, who were involved, very much involved in the unfortunate events of May 9."

Farooq raised speculations on how the verdict may impact the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership.

He said: "All the trials have been concluded now. But now the question remains: is it going to connect itself to the PTI leadership? Well, the people who are in power, they somehow believe that this is the first step towards it and it will itself connect to the people in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf."

“They [military] have announced the judgements and I think in another day or so, or maybe in a weeks time, remaining people will be given the judgment or the conviction orders that are going to be drastic as well.”

Furthermore, he added: “From this very moment, we somehow can analyse or perhaps think that how is it going to get itself connected to the PTI leadership. Because if it happens, then it's going to have a great deal of impact on them.”