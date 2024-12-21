25 sentenced for May 9 attacks on military installations: ISPR

PTI activists and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan gather in front of the main entrance of General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on May 9, 2023. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Military courts have sentenced 25 individuals for their roles in the attacks on state installations during the events of May 9, 2023, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"Field General Court Martial have in [the] first phase promulgated the punishments to 25 accused," the military's media wing said, about the suspects who resorted to violence during the May 9 protests.

The protests broke out after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was taken into custody in a graft case. In turn, scores of PTI workers were arrested and more than 100 civilians are facing military trials.

However, the party maintains that it had no role in the incidents involving military installations, including the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ), and has called for a judicial probe into last year's events.

The military's media wing added that the promulgation of the sentences of remaining accused is also being done and will be announced shortly as and when the due process is complete.

"All convicts retain the right to appeal and other legal recourses, as guaranteed by the law and the Constitution," the ISPR said in the statement.

The military trials were initially halted after a Supreme Court ruling; however, the constitutional bench had last week directed that the cases pending due to the earlier order be finalised and judgements in the cases of those accused found involved in these violent incidents be announced.

Explaining the attacks, the ISPR said that on May 9, the nation witnessed tragic incidents of politically provoked violence and arson at multiple places, marking a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan.

Building on a sustained narrative of hate and lies, the ISPR said, politically orchestrated attacks were carried out on the installations of the armed forces including the desecration of the monuments of Shuhada (martyrs).

"These blatant acts of violence not only shocked the nation but also underscored [the] necessity of checking this unacceptable attempt of political terrorism to impose own perverted will through violence and coercion."

Sequel to the events of this 'Black Day', through meticulous investigations, irrefutable evidence was collected to legally prosecute the accused involved in the tragedy, the statement mentioned.

Certain cases were subsequently referred for Field General Court Martial as per law, it said, where they underwent trials following due process.

'Important milestone'

The military's media wing said that the handing down of sentences to the individuals was an "important milestone" in the dispensation of justice to the nation.

It is also a stark reminder to all those who are exploited by the vested interests and fall prey to their political propaganda and intoxicating lies, to never take law into own hands ever in the future, the statement mentioned.

The military's media wing said several accused are also being tried in various anti-terrorist courts and their cases are being pursued as per the law.

However, it said, justice would "truly be fully served" once the mastermind and planners of the May 9 tragedy are punished as per the Constitution and laws of the land.

"The state of Pakistan will continue to vigorously pursue dispensation of justice to ensure the establishment of the inviolable writ of the state, so as to uproot this evil of violence-driven disruptive and destructive politics based on hate, divisiveness and baseless propaganda."

Who has been punished?