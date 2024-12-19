AEMEND calls on PM Shehbaz to examine restrictions on media freedom

Pakistani journalists and civil society activists hold placards against the attack on a senior journalist of a local newspaper in Karachi on October 28, 2017. — AFP

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) has called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to examine the restrictions on media freedom in Pakistan, saying that "every possible tactic" was being used to suppress dissent.

In a meeting held on Thursday, the media body's executive committee reviewed the challenges faced by the media while expressing deep concern over the media freedom in Pakistan.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on restrictions on freedom of expression, legal cases against journalists, the PECA ordinance, unwarranted restrictions on social media, internet shutdowns, illegal notices from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) by using vague clauses and tactics causing financial losses to the media organisations.

In its statement, AEMEND highlighted that the pressure on television channels is aimed at exerting maximum control over the media and silencing dissent.

"This one-sided portrayal of the situation is severely damaging the credibility of the media," it said, criticising Pemra for acting as a rubber stamp, issuing illegal notices daily to bring television channels under pressure.

The media body highlighted that journalists are being targeted under the guise of moral and legal restrictions on social media, with notices and cases filed against them to intimidate and achieve desired objectives.

It further highlighted the ongoing internet issue, saying that disruptions in internet services, interruptions, and issues with social media apps are directly affecting journalists and media organisations.

AEMEND also expressed concern over actions to financially harm certain media organisations by halting advertisements due to disapproval of their editorial policies, which will directly impact these organisations and journalists.

Condemning the boycott of television channels by political parties and calling it an undemocratic practice, the body said that history has proven such decisions harm democracy and political parties the most.

AEMEND called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, and other political leaders to seriously examine the situation of restrictions on freedom of expression, emphasising that the government bears direct responsibility for this state of affairs.

Following its assessment of the current situation, AEMEND has initiated contact with the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, All Pakistan Newspapers Society, Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors, and Pakistan Broadcasters Association to devise a joint strategy in collaboration with all stakeholders.