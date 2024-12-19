Barrister Saif links peace in Kurram to arms surrender

Relatives transport a dead body of a victim who was killed an attack in District Kurram on November 22, 2024. —AFP

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Saif has stated that unless all sides surrendered their weapons to the government, peace in District Kurram was impossible to achieve.

"It's still difficult to reopen roads and ensure security without disarmament," he said while speaking on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan on Thursday.

The KP CM’s adviser underlined that the disarmament process would enable the government to lift blockades, including a 20-kilometre stretch of road to Parachinar, which remains closed following a recent convoy attack.

Barrister Saif stressed that resolving such critical security issues is integral to achieving stability.

In a separate effort, the government has transported essential medicines to the Kurram district via helicopter. The KP official assured that vaccines, cancer treatments, and other life-saving drugs have been delivered, dismissing claims of fatalities due to shortages.

He also said there is no emergency concerning medical supplies in the region.

Negotiations with stakeholders are ongoing, with Barrister Saif reiterating the government’s readiness to engage in dialogue. However, he maintained that mutual trust is contingent upon the factions surrendering their weapons to ensure lasting peace.

Speaking on the Kurram situation earlier, Barrister Saif had underscored the necessity of disarmament and elimination of bunkers as per the provincial cabinet's decision.

"It is necessary to eliminate bunkers and clear the area of weapons for lasting peace," he had said while urging for the need to avoid propaganda on social media platforms.

The district has been plagued by violence in recent times killing more than 130 people losing their lives and injuring over 180 others.

The recent episode of clashes triggered by an ambush on two separate convoys under police escort that resulted in 52 deaths on November 21. Subsequently, clashes between the warring clans escalated with the warring tribes agreeing to an "indefinite ceasefire" on December 6 after days of fighting.

The deteriorating security situation has severely disrupted daily life in Kurram. Food, petrol, and medical supplies are critically low, with residents struggling to access essential services due to road closures.

Gas shortages have forced the closure of tandoors and restaurants, exacerbating the community’s hardships.

More than a week ago, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had provided relief goods worth Rs150 million to the Kurram deputy commissioner for onward distribution among the affectees of the violence.

Despite an All Parties Conference (APC), led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's directions to demolish dugouts of rival tribes and seize their weapons, peace has alluded the area resulting in an uncertain future.