Islamabad warns of 'dangerous implications' following US sanctions on missile programme

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch addressing a press conference in Islamabad on September 19, 2024. —Screengrab/ YouTube/ @ForeignOfficePk

Following the United States' announcement of new sanctions concerning Pakistan's ballistic missile programme, Islamabad criticised the move as "biased," warning that it could have "dangerous implications for the strategic stability of our region and beyond."

Pakistan's forceful response comes after the US said in a statement, issued on the State Department's website, that the decision was taken “in light of the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan’s long-range missile development”.

In its statement, the US said it was imposing additional sanctions related to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme, targeting four entities that it said were contributing to the proliferation or delivery of such weapons.

Hours later, Pakistan reacted to the US announcement regarding the implementation of sanctions on National Development Complex and three commercial entities.

"Pakistan considers the US decision to impose sanctions on NDC and three commercial entities as unfortunate and biased," the country's Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement on Thursday.

"Pakistan’s strategic capabilities are meant to defend its sovereignty and preserve peace and stability in South Asia. The latest installment of sanctions defies the objective of peace and security by aiming to accentuate military asymmetries. Such policies have dangerous implications for strategic stability of our region and beyond."

The Foreign Office stressed that the county's strategic programme is a sacred trust bestowed by 240 million people upon its leadership, adding that the sanctity of this trust, held in the highest esteem across the entire political spectrum, cannot be compromised.

"We also regret the imposition of sanctions on private commercial entities," the statement remarked.

It noted that similar listings of commercial entities in the past were based on mere doubts and suspicion without any evidence whatsoever.

While claiming strict adherence to non-proliferation norms, licensing requirement for advanced military technology to other countries have been waived off in the past, it stated.

"Such double standards and discriminatory practices not only undermine the credibility of non-proliferation regimes but also endanger regional and international peace and security," it added.

US sanctions

In the statement, the US said that the four entities were being designated for sanctions pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13382, which targeted proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

"Pakistan’s National Development Complex – which is responsible for Pakistan’s ballistic missile program and has worked to acquire items to advance Pakistan’s long range ballistic missile program – and Affiliates International, Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, and Rockside Enterprise – which have worked to supply equipment and missile‐applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, including its long range missile program – are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13382 Section 1(a)(ii) for having engaged, or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer, or use such items, by Pakistan," read the statement.

In September this year, Washington targeted five entities and one individual with sanctions, which were involved in the expansion of ballistic missiles and controlling missile equipment and technology to Pakistan.

Department spokesperson Matthew Miller alleged that the Beijing Research Institute of Automation for Machine Building Industry had worked with Pakistan to procure equipment for testing rocket motors for the Shaheen-3 and Ababeel systems and potentially for larger systems.

However, Pakistan categorically dismissed "unilateral" US sanctions on technology companies allegedly linked to the country's ballistic missile programme, calling them "unfair, unfounded, and uncalled-for".

Similarly, the US — in October 2023 — imposed sanctions on three Chinese companies for supplying missile-applicable items to Pakistan.

The sanctions also affected China-based firms Hubei Huachangda Intelligent Equipment Co, Universal Enterprise, and Xi’an Longde Technology Development Co. Pakistan-based Innovative Equipment and a Chinese national were sanctioned for knowingly transferring equipment under missile technology restrictions.