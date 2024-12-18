US imposes more sanctions on entities contributing to Pakistan’s missile programme

Pakistani military helicopters fly past a vehicle carrying a long-range ballistic Shaheen III missile take part in a military parade to mark Pakistan's National Day in Islamabad on March 25, 2021. — AFP/File

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday imposed additional sanctions over four entities linked to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme, saying they were contributing to the proliferation or delivery of such weapons.

"The United States will continue to act against proliferation and associated procurement activities of concern," the US Department of State said in a statement.

The statement, issued on the State Department's website, said that the decision was taken “in light of the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan’s long-range missile development”.

It added that the four entities were being designated for sanctions pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13382, which targeted proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

"Pakistan’s National Development Complex – which is responsible for Pakistan’s ballistic missile program and has worked to acquire items to advance Pakistan’s long range ballistic missile program – and Affiliates International, Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, and Rockside Enterprise – which have worked to supply equipment and missile‐applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, including its long range missile program – are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13382 Section 1(a)(ii) for having engaged, or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer, or use such items, by Pakistan," read the statement.

In September this year, Washington targeted five entities and one individual with sanctions, which were involved in the expansion of ballistic missiles and controlling missile equipment and technology to Pakistan.

Department spokesperson Matthew Miller alleged that the Beijing Research Institute of Automation for Machine Building Industry had worked with Pakistan to procure equipment for testing rocket motors for the Shaheen-3 and Ababeel systems and potentially for larger systems.

However, Pakistan categorically dismissed "unilateral" US sanctions on technology companies allegedly linked to the country's ballistic missile programme, calling them "unfair, unfounded, and uncalled-for".

"Pakistan considers this action as biased and politically-motivated. Similar listings of commercial entities in the past were based on mere suspicion; involved items not listed under any export control regime and yet were considered sensitive under broad, catch-all provisions," said Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) had said.

Similarly, the US — in October 2023 — imposed sanctions on three Chinese companies for supplying missile-applicable items to Pakistan.

The sanctions also affected China-based firms Hubei Huachangda Intelligent Equipment Co, Universal Enterprise, and Xi’an Longde Technology Development Co. Pakistan-based Innovative Equipment and a Chinese national were sanctioned for knowingly transferring equipment under missile technology restrictions.