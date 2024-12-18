PM Shehbaz orders action to curb human trafficking after Greek boat tragedy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairing meeting regarding measures against human trafficking in Islamabad, December 18, 2024. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned to take stringent actions against human trafficking, tarnishing Pakistan's image, after the recent boat capsize incident near Greece which claimed the lives of at least five Pakistani nationals.

The premier made these remarks while chairing a meeting to discuss the death of Pakistani nationals in the incident and the measures to curb human trafficking.

During the meeting, he called for strict action against the people involved in the trafficking of innocent people to other countries. He also sought a report on the incidents of human trafficking during the last year involving Pakistani citizens.

A day earlier, Ambassador to Greece Aamar Aftab Qureshi confirmed that more than 80 Pakistanis, including minors, were aboard the unfortunate vessels which capsized near the European country on Saturday.

"The rescue operation is underway. [However] prospects of survival of those missing are low," said the diplomat while underscoring the dozens of Pakistanis — who were travelling illegally from Libya on multiple boats — are still missing.

The Foreign Office said that its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) had been activated to assist Pakistanis in Greece. Pakistani nationals in Greece and their families are urged to contact the CMU via telephone at 051-9207887 or by email at cmu1@mofa.gov.pk.

Families of the missing Pakistanis can reach the Embassy of Pakistan in Greece to provide details at +30-6943850188.

Speaking during the meeting today, PM Shehbaz recalled that 262 Pakistani nationals had lost their lives in another incident in the same area last year and expressed his displeasure over inaction against those responsible. "The recurrence of such incidents is due to the sluggish actions against the people involved," he added.

The prime minister instructed the immediate implementation of the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) to monitor international travellers.

During the briefing, he was told that 174 people involved in human trafficking had been produced before courts with four of them convicted.

The premier sought details on the public awareness campaign on human trafficking and asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to furnish a report on the incidents involving Pakistani nationals over the last year.

He also stressed the need to enhance collaboration with international institutions to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents.

It is pertinent to know that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, formed a committee led by the additional secretary of the Ministry of Interior to conduct an investigation into the incident.

The body has been tasked with investigating and submitting its findings within five days.

Furthermore, the security czar also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch nationwide operations against human smuggling networks.

Investigation report

Meanwhile, an investigation report submitted to Islamabad by the Pakistani embassy in Athens said that the death toll of Pakistani nationals jumped to five.

The report stated that three boats — which capsized in Greek territorial waters — departed from Libya's Tobruk.

A total of 45 people were on board the first vessel, of which six were Pakistanis. Whereas, the second boat included five Pakistani citizens out of the total 47 passengers.

The third boat was carrying 83 people including 76 Pakistanis, three Bangladeshis, two Egyptians and two Sudanese nationals. A total of 39 people were rescued from the third vessel of which 36 were Pakistani citizens.

The five bodies which have been recovered are of passengers travelling in the third boat with the deceased identified as Pakistanis. The four victims have been identified as Sufyan, Rehman Ali, Haji Ahmed and Abid. Whereas the fifth victim has not yet been identified.

According to the report, the deceased hailed from Sialkot, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin. Furthermore, 39 people are still missing from the third vessel, of which 35 are Pakistanis.

The report also noted that a Sudanese driver who was also among the rescued individuals, has been taken into custody. Meanwhile, rescued Pakistani nationals have been shifted to Malakasa refugee camp located at a distance of 40 kilometres from Athens.

— With additional input from APP