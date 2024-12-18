PMD forecasts strong winds amid prevailing cold in Karachi

Representational image of an old man sitting near fire to keep warm in cold weather on December 10, 2024. — INP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that the port city is likely to experience intermittent strong winds starting tomorrow amid the ongoing cold wave that has gripped the metropolis in recent days.

The Met Office said that the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 13°C and is expected to remain between 10°C and 12°C in the night.

Meanwhile, the humidity levels in the port city stand at 35% with six kilometres per hour winds blowing from the northeast.

On weather forecast in other parts of Sindh, the PMD said that the mercury is likely to witness a drop of 3°C to 4°C at night in southeastern Sindh.

The temperature in the upper and central parts of Sindh is likely to remain 3°C to 5°C lower than normal.

The cold wave in Karachi has been prevailing in the metropolis for several days with temperatures even dropping down to single digits last week to be recorded at 9.1°C.

Whereas Balochistan's northern and northwestern districts are also experiencing severe cold.

The Met Office said that the areas gripped by the cold wave include Quetta, Ziarat, Mastung, Kalat, Pishin, Zhob and Killa Abdullah.

Mercury has been recorded below the freezing point in several areas including Quetta (-4°C), Kalat (-6°C), Dalbandin (-5°C) and Nokundi (-3°C).