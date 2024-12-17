Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost security cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday met his Saudi counterpart to discuss strengthening bilateral collaboration, particularly in combating drug smuggling and addressing shared security concerns.
Naqvi and Saudi Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif held a high-level meeting in Riyadh during which discussions regarding mutual security interests and cooperation took place.
Abdulaziz warmly welcomed Naqvi and his delegation, expressing the kingdom's continued commitment to supporting Islamabad.
Naqvi, in return, highlighted the deep religious and fraternal ties between the two nations, stating, “Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan during challenging times, and we deeply value this enduring partnership.”
The Pakistani delegation comprised Ambassador Ahmed Farooq, Director General of Passports and Immigration Mustafa Jamal Qazi, and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Riffat Mukhtar Raja.
Senior Saudi officials, including Deputy Interior Minister Nasser Al-Dawood and Director of Public Security Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Bassami, were also present.
The leaders reiterated their resolve to enhance cooperation on counter-narcotics measures and other areas of mutual interest, further solidifying the historic and strategic partnership between both nations.
Naqvi, who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia, earlier visited Safe City Centre of Saudi Arabia and Public Security Police Headquarters in Riyadh and reviewed the system equipped with modern technology to prevent crimes.
He also held a meeting with Saudi Minister of State for Interior Dr Khalid Mohammed Abdullah Al Battal wherein matters of mutual interest and Pak-Saudi relations were discussed.
During the meeting, both countries also agreed to activate the joint task force at the earliest for public security.
