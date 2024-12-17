Winter vacations announced for schools, colleges in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh education department has announced winter holidays for schools and colleges across the province.
According to a notification, all public and private educational institutions in the province will observe winter vacations from December 22 to 31.
"In pursuance of the decision taken in the Sub-Committee meeting of Steering Committee on Education, held on 25th January, 2024, under the Chairpersonship of Honorable Minister for Education Sindh, the Winter Vacation schedule for the academic session 2024 for all Public and Private Educational Institutions under the Administrative Control of College Education Deparament, Government of Sindh shall commence from 21st December, 2024 till 31st December, 2024," stated the notification.
After the winter break, the educational institutions will reopen on Wednesday (January 1, 2024).
