Fatalities rise to five, 35 Pakistanis remain missing in Greek boat tragedy

The Greek Navy conducts a rescue operation after a migrant boat capsized off the island of Gavdos, Greece on December 14, 2024. — Reuters

GUJRANWALA: The death toll in the Greek boat tragedy has risen to five, all of them Pakistanis, whereas 35 are still missing after multiple boats capsized in Greek territorial waters on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, Pakistan's Ambassador to Greece Aamar Aftab Qureshi revealed that the boats, carrying more than 80 Pakistani nationals, also included minor passengers.

"The rescue operation is underway. [However] prospects of survival of those missing are low," said the diplomat while underscoring the dozens of Pakistanis — who were travelling illegally from Libya on multiple boats — remain missing.

He also said that the ill-fated boats carrying Pakistani citizens were overloaded and capsized after their hulls cracked.

The Foreign Office said that its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) had been activated to assist Pakistanis in Greece.

Meanwhile, Pakistani nationals in Greece and their families are urged to contact the CMU via telephone at 051-9207887 or by email at cmu1@mofa.gov.pk.

Families of the missing Pakistanis can reach the Embassy of Pakistan in Greece to provide details at +30-6943850188.

Announcing that the embassy would bear the expenses for the transfer of bodies to Pakistan, Ambassador Qureshi expressed concern over children being sent abroad in such a manner.

Urging the parents not to send their children on such dangerous journeys, he called for those involved in this heinous business to be brought to justice.

It is pertinent to know that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, formed a committee led by the additional secretary of the Ministry of Interior to conduct an investigation into the incident.

The body has been tasked with investigating and submitting its findings within five days.

Furthermore, the security czar also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch nationwide operations against human smuggling networks.

Victims identified

Meanwhile, an investigation report submitted to Islamabad by the Pakistani embassy in Athens said that the death toll of Pakistani nationals jumped to five.

The report stated that three boats — which capsized in Greek territorial waters — departed from Libya's Tobruk.

A total of 45 people were on board the first vessel, of which six were Pakistanis. Whereas, the second boat included five Pakistani citizens out of the total 47 passengers.

The third boat was carrying 83 people including 76 Pakistanis, three Bangladeshis, two Egyptians and two Sudanese nationals.

A total of 39 people were rescued from the third vessel of which 36 were Pakistani citizens.

The five bodies which have been recovered are of passengers travelling in the third boat with the deceased identified as Pakistanis.

The four victims have been identified as Sufyan, Rehman Ali, Haji Ahmed and Abid. Whereas the fifth victim has not yet been identified.

According to the report, the deceased hailed from Sialkot, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin.

Furthermore, 39 people are still missing from the third vessel, of which 35 are Pakistanis.

The report also noted that a Sudanese driver who was also among the rescued individuals, has been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, rescued Pakistani nationals have been shifted to Malakasa refugee camp located at a distance of 40 kilometres from Athens.

Survivors' account

Meanwhile, revealing harrowing details of the incident and perilous journey, Pakistani survivors of the boat incident — who are currently at a camp in Greece — have said that the vessel they were aboard neither had proper engine nor communication equipment such as a walkie-talkie and driver.

Shedding light on the incident, the survivors also said they departed from Libya on December 11 after staying there for more than a month.

The accident occurred on the night between Friday and Saturday when sea conditions were quite rough, they added.

Decrying that they don't even have clothes and shoes, the survivors have requested the authorities to help and provide assistance to them.