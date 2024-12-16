Some wounds never heal: Survivors, families recall APS tragedy

A soldier escorts students from Army Public School in Peshawar during attack by TTP gunmen in December 2014. — Reuters

Even after passage of 10 years, the horror of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar terrorist attack is still ingrained in the memory of survivors and the relatives of the dead.

Six terrorists assaulted the APS on December 16, 2014, killing about 150 innocent students and teachers.

The first-hand witnesses and their families are still suffering from the fear of that atrocity. Some have used it as motivation to work harder in life, while others are still having trouble recovering fully from it.

The story of Ahmed Khattak, who survived the attack that claimed his brother’s life, is the epitome of resilience.

Khattak’s father said that, despite enduring a great tragedy and excruciating pain, his son had managed to recover and complete his graduation in BS Political Science, proving that fear and terrorism can be defeated through education.

Speaking to Geo News, Khattak said he was determined to move forward and serve the country.

On the other hand, Tariq Jan, a father from Charsadda, still struggles to cope with his grief. He lost two children in the horrific incident.

“The morning of December 16 is always agonising as I avoid making eye contact with family members and try not to recall the martyred children,” he said.

"We are caught between a rock and a hard place, as we cannot cry openly — neither at home nor outside."

Jan revealed that five of his children were studying at APS when the tragedy struck. The surviving three brothers of the two victims were so traumatised that two of them could not continue their studies, although their parents managed to support one in resuming his education.

While the anguish of their loss torments him, Jan said the thought of their martyrdom brings him some solace.