Winter break begins for schools in Balochistan

Students learning at a Pakistani school. — Reuters/File

QUETTA: Schools across Balochistan have commenced their winter vacations starting today (Monday), the education authorities announced this morning as the province experiences a significant drop in temperatures.

According to an official statement issued by the Balochistan Education Department, the schools, colleges and universities will close in 20 districts, including Quetta, from today.

The educational institutes in areas with colder weather will remain closed till February 28, as per the winter vacation schedule announced by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the parts of the southwestern province with relatively warmer weather will have a 10-day vacation period, starting January 1 till January 10.

Weather remained extremely cold in most areas of the interior Balochistan and northern districts.

The weather is expected to remain ice cold in most districts of Balochistan, whereas mountainous areas are expected to experience freezing conditions.

The temperature dipped as low as -1 degrees Celsius in Quetta valley and -3°C in Kalat.