FO confirms death of one Pakistani in Greek boat tragedy

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch (left) and a capsized migrant boat off the island of Gavdos, Greece, on December 14, 2024—Screengrab/ YouTube/ @ForeignOfficePk/ Reuters

ISLAMABAD: One Pakistani national was killed and 47 others were rescued from the site of tragic boat capsizing off Greek coast, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) confirmed on Sunday.

In response to speculation regarding the casualties, the Foreign Office clarified the situation but also indicated the possibility of additional casualties, as the rescue operation is still underway.

"At this stage, we are unable to confirm the number of deceased or missing Pakistani nationals," the ministry stated.

According to the coastguard on Saturday, at least five migrants drowned after their wooden boat overturned in the waters surrounding the southern Greek island of Gavdos, while witnesses reported that many others were still missing as search operations continued.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Pakistani Embassy in Athens has been in contact with both the Hellenic Coast Guard and the Coast Guard of Chania, who are directly managing the search and rescue operation.

"Embassy officials have travelled to Crete to meet with the rescued Pakistanis and provide any necessary assistance," the ministry said.

The ministry also confirmed that its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) have been activated to assist Pakistanis in Greece.

Pakistani nationals in Greece and their families are urged to contact the CMU via telephone at 051-9207887 or by email at cmu1@mofa.gov.pk.

Families of the missing Pakistanis can reach the Embassy of Pakistan in Greece to provide details at +30-6943850188.

The CMU will oversee the rescue operation and the identification of affected Pakistanis, ensuring that the families of the deceased are given access to their loved ones for identification.

Following the Prime Minister’s directive, the Pakistani embassy has written to all relevant Greek authorities regarding the matter.

Earlier, Reuters reported that 39 men — most of them from Pakistan — had been rescued by cargo vessels in the area. These individuals have been transferred to the island of Crete. The number of missing individuals has yet to be confirmed.

Coastguard boats, merchant vessels, an Italian frigate, and naval aircraft have been searching the area since Greek authorities were alerted to the incident on Friday night.

This tragic event has renewed calls for stricter measures to combat human smuggling and protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation by criminal networks.

In response to the casualties resulting from illegal migration attempts to Europe, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch nationwide operations against human smuggling networks. He stressed that the mafias responsible for destroying countless families must be eradicated.

On the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the security czar has formed a committee, led by the additional secretary of the Ministry of Interior, to investigate the incident. The committee has been tasked with conducting an inquiry and submitting its findings within five days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed sorrow and condolences over the loss of Pakistani lives in the tragic boat capsizing.

Describing human smuggling as a heinous crime that destroys numerous lives each year, he stressed the need for strict punishments and concrete measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Prime Minister added that deceptive tactics were being used by smuggling mafias to exploit vulnerable individuals for money through false promises.

PM Shehbaz also directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and present a report at the earliest. He emphasised the importance of identifying and punishing those responsible to ensure such actions are not repeated. “Concrete steps must be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed sorrow over the deaths of Pakistani migrants in the boat capsizing incident, condemning human smuggling as a despicable act that leads to the loss of loved ones.

He called for expedited measures to eradicate human smuggling and condoled with the families of the victims, praying for their patience.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party Vice President and Senator Sherry Rehman expressed her grief over the incident, remarking that another case of human smuggling had claimed multiple precious lives.

She recalled that at least 400 Pakistanis lost their lives in a similar boat tragedy near Greece last year.

“To prevent human trafficking, its perpetrators should be punished severely,” she added.