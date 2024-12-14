Indian airliner makes emergency landing in Karachi

An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft pictured while taking off in this undated image. — Reuters

KARACHI: An Indian flight bound for Jeddah was reportedly diverted to Karachi's Jinnah International Airport following a medical emergency involving a passenger onboard.

According to aviation officials, the IndiGo aircraft flying from New Delhi had to make an emergency landing in Karachi after a 55-year-old male passenger became critically unwell when the plane entered Pakistani airspace.

Despite the cabin crew administering oxygen, the man's condition worsened, prompting the unscheduled landing.

Acting on humanitarian grounds, the pilot contacted the Karachi Air Traffic Control and requested permission for an emergency landing.

Once clearance was granted, the flight was diverted to Karachi, where it landed safely.

A medical team from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority immediately boarded the aircraft and provided the passenger with medical assistance, stabilising his condition.

The passenger, an Indian Muslim, also received medication.

After the resolution of the issue, the flight departed from Karachi and returned to Delhi instead of continuing to Jeddah, airport sources said.

This is not the first instance of international cooperation in the case of emergencies as several Indian flights have landed in Karachi, as Pakistan owns a key transit air corridor over its territory.