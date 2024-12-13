Security forces kill 43 terrorists in KP, Balochistan since Dec 9: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers cordon off a street leading to the outskirts of Peshawar on September 2, 2016. — AFP

In a major setback to "Fitna-Al- Khwarij" and other terrorist groups, the security forces gunned down at least 43 militants during extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan since December 9, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the security forces conducted an IBO in KP’s Lakki Marwat district on the reported presence of militants on the night between December 12 and 13.

“Own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly six khwarij were killed.” It said that 18 terrorists have been killed in KP since December 9.

The ISPR further said on December 13 (today) that law enforcers successfully neutralised 10 terrorists in two separate IBOs conducted in Balochistan’s Musa Khel and Panjgur districts.

The military’s media affairs wing said that 25 terrorists have been killed in Balochistan since Monday.

These operations would continue till peace in the area is restored and terrorists are eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR added.

The third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns, with a 90% surge in violence, according to a report issued by Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan – marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1534 in the first three quarters compared to 1523 in 2023.

Meanwhile, terrorist groups continue to reorganise and beef up their ranks. Most of the terror attacks remained unclaimed by terrorist or insurgent groups, likely for tactical reasons, as per the report.