 
close
Friday December 13, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Holidays announced in Sindh on December 25, 26

An official notification has been issued in this regard

By Web Desk
December 13, 2024
An attractive and eye-catching reflection view of Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi. — APP/File
An attractive and eye-catching reflection view of Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi. — APP/File

The Sindh government on Friday announced holiday in all public offices on December 25 on account of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary.

A notification was also issued by the provincial government in this regards, whereas, a holiday was announced on December 26 for Christian staff in connection with Christmas.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.