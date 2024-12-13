Holidays announced in Sindh on December 25, 26

The Sindh government on Friday announced holiday in all public offices on December 25 on account of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary.
A notification was also issued by the provincial government in this regards, whereas, a holiday was announced on December 26 for Christian staff in connection with Christmas.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
