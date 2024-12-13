Amb Rizwan, Congressman Brian Mast discuss Pakistan-US ties

An undated image shows Pakistan's Ambassador to US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh (right) poses for a photo with Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Rep Brian Mast in Washington, US. — X/@AmbRizSaeed

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, recently had an "optimistic discussion" with Representative Brian Mast, the new Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington.

Revealing the details of their meeting in a social media post, Rizwan said that the two diplomats discussed strengthening bilateral ties between their countries through deeper economic engagement.

The meeting comes days after Mast, a US Army veteran hailing from Florida, was voted as the head of House Foreign Affairs Committee by the House Republican Steering Committee.

In a post on X, the ambassador wrote: "Pleased to meet with Rep. Brian Mast @RepBrianMast — an energetic leader — recently selected as Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"We had an optimistic discussion on strengthening bilateral ties through deeper economic engagement. Explored prospects and avenues of furthering Pak-US cooperation and partnership in the evolving global scenario."

"Cooperation is the best way forward," he quoted Mast as saying as the Congressman recognised the "geo-political and geo-economic significance" of Pakistan.

"Wished him all the best every step of the way in this important new role," Rizwan added.

The Pakistani ambassador has met more than seven US lawmakers in recent days, to boost bilateral ties and also enhance investment and trade.