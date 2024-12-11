PTI's calls on NA to 'provide justice' or face protests again

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan addressing the National Assembly, on December 11, 2024. — Screengrab/Facebook@NaofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, has called on the National Assembly to deliver justice to his party, cautioning that failure to address their grievances could force them to resort to street protests.

Speaking on the floor of the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, Barrister Gohar criticised the state’s handling of the peaceful protests, highlighting alleged injustices and violence faced by PTI supporters.

"Our people were wronged... bullets were fired at them. In any civilised nation, such actions against peaceful protesters are unthinkable," he said.

The PTI leader called for the formation of an independent commission to investigate the events of May 9. He also urged lawmakers to address institutional failures, claiming the assembly had yet to protect its members and their families adequately.

"Oppression grows but ultimately fades away," he said, emphasising the need for accountability and reform to prevent recurring injustices. Gohar reiterated that the PTI’s protests were peaceful, with no evidence of weapons among demonstrators.

While the party has not announced to take to the streets once again, it has said that it would begin a civil disobedience movement later this month if the government does not accept its demands, including the repealing of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

'Release' Imran Khan

Meanwhile, PTI's senior leader Omar Ayub, during a media briefing outside the Parliament House, announced that a request for Senator Ejaz Chaudhry’s production order had been submitted to the Senate today.

Ayub demanded the release of PTI's founder Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other party leaders, emphasising the need for judicial inquiries into the events of May 9 and November 24.

Criticising Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Ayub remarked: "Khawaja Asif has no arguments except for personal attacks."

Highlighting the casualties and missing persons, the PTI leader said: "Twelve of our people have been killed, over 200 are missing, and 5,000 have been detained."

Ayub, the NA opposition leader, further criticised the government for its lack of accountability, questioning: "Who fired the bullets, and why? The government has provided no answers."

He also reiterated PTI's demand for the release of all detained party members, including Hassan Niazi and those undergoing military trials. "We call for the immediate release of the PTI founder and all incarcerated leaders," he asserted, reaffirming the party’s stance against unjust detentions.

Minister praises opposition's presence in NA

During the National Assembly session earlier, PPP leader Naveed Qamar raised concerns over the absence of federal ministers during the question hour.

"We noticed no minister was present to provide answers," Qamar remarked, adding that parliamentary secretaries could respond when necessary. He urged the chair to issue a ruling mandating that only federal ministers answer queries.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing the National Assembly, on December 11, 2024. — Screengrab/Facebook@NaofPakistan

Responding to Qamar's concerns, the deputy speaker promised to write a letter to Prime Shehbaz Sharif Minister addressing the issue.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar acknowledged the matter and said: "This concern is valid and aligns with the prime minister’s directive. We are working on improving these processes."

Commending the opposition for choosing dialogue within the assembly over street protests, the law minister said: "It is a positive step that the opposition has decided to discuss matters in the house."

Highlighting economic developments, Tarar said: "Inflation has decreased, interest rates have dropped, and the stock exchange has improved."

He also added that PM Shehbaz holds two to three meetings daily focused on the economy. While welcoming criticism, the law minister urged fair acknowledgement of progress.

"Criticise when necessary, but appreciate when something good happens," Tarar further said. "You may raise issues, but we also have the right to respond."