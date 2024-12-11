'No consensus' on Kurram crisis yet as peace jirga continues

Men walk past a market closed by traders during a strike against sectarian attacks in Kurram district at a Shitte Muslim mosque in Parachinar, the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on November 22, 2024. — AFP

Kohat Grand Peace Jirga, assembled to tackle the ongoing unrest in Kurram district, will continue today (Wednesday) as no consensus has yet been reached to put an end to the violent incidents in the turbulent region, sources revealed to Geo News.

The talks have been underway for nearly a week with efforts centred on restoring peace and reopening the main highway, which has remained closed for traffic, making life difficult for the residents.

The deteriorating security situation has severely disrupted daily life in Kurram. Food, petrol, and medical supplies are critically low, with residents struggling to access essential services.

Gas shortages have forced the closure of tandoors and restaurants, exacerbating the community’s hardships.

Meanwhile, addressing the grand jirga, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif urged unity and collaboration to restore peace.

"Hatred must end for war to cease," he said. Saif assured participants that the provincial government is taking measures, including the delivery of medicines via helicopters and exploring the restoration of air travel services to the region.

He emphasised the urgency of removing private bunkers from the central highway and disarming the area of heavy weaponry.

Saif went on to say that both tribes desire peace, but certain elements have vested interests in perpetuating conflict, which he said cannot be identified without the collaboration of public.

He also pledged strict action against those hindering peace efforts.

The KP Cm's aide urged the grand jirga participants to find a permanent solution to the conflict and also expressed hope that the ceasefire deal would be followed on a long-term basis.

He further said that CM Ali Amin Gandapur has also formed a committee to supervise the peace process between the warring tribes.

District Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud highlighted ongoing initiatives to normalise the situation and assist affected residents.

However, locals stressed the need for a sustainable resolution, calling for the permanent reopening of the Peshawar-Parachinar highway to ensure lasting peace.

Due to the violence that started last month and claimed over 130 lives, elected representatives from Kurram district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly had on Tuesday demanded the government to launch a de-weaponisation drive in the lower and upper Kurram district.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, meanwhile, has provided relief goods worth Rs150 million to the deputy commissioner Kurram for onward distribution among the affectees of the violence.

Last week's All Parties Conference (APC) raised alarm over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). It highlighted over 200 fatalities in Kurram unrest this year, blaming ineffective governance at both federal and provincial levels.

It also called for immediate measures, including the release of funds allocated for tribal districts under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, which has been inactive for more than two years.