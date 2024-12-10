Weapons, ammunition and explosives recovered from terrorists. — ISPR

At least 15 militants were wiped out by the armed forces during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Zhob district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

According to the military's media wing, the IBO was conducted on December 10 in the general area Sambaza during which own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location.

"A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed Khawarij," said the statement.

However, it added, Sep Arif ur Rehman (age 32 years; resident of Mansehra District) embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly during the intense exchange of fire.

"Sanitisation operation is being conducted to neutralize any other Kharji present in the area," said the ISPR.

It said that the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

It is pertinent to mention here that the third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns, with a 90% surge in violence, according to a report issued by Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan – marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1534 in the first three quarters compared to 1523 in 2023.

Meanwhile, terrorist groups continue to reorganise and beef up their ranks. Most of the terror attacks remained unclaimed by terrorist or insurgent groups, likely for tactical reasons, as per the report.