Safari Park admin 'cleared' of blame in elephant Sonia's death

Elephants stand near covers around the dead body of elephant Sonia after it passed away at Safari Park in Karachi on December 8, 2024. — Online

KARACHI: Ostensibly, no negligence was found at end of the Safari Park administration in death of a female elephant, Sonia, said a Four Paws official on Tuesday.

Four Paws Mission Director Dr Amir Khalil, while speaking on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan", said the place where Sonia was kept with other elephants was not spacious.

Khalil said the elephant had long been under the weather and the park administration as well as the Four Paws were aware of it.

"The elephant's trunk had infection and its hind legs had swelling," said Khalil, adding the tusker had been losing weight as well for a long time.

A long-time Safari Park resident, the elephant named Sonia faced a sudden death on the night of Decmeber 7.

The facility's staff had found body of the female elephant lying lifeless in the enclosure where she was kept.

Previously named Sonu, the tusker was mistaken as a male by the Safari Park for 12 years until the examination by Four Paws in 2021.

She was captured from the wild in Tanzania when she was very young together with three other female elephants.

Now, with Sonia's death, Safari Park has now been left with only two elephants: Malika and Madhubala.

Sonia's death comes just a couple of weeks after the transfer of Madhubala, earlier housed at Karachi Zoo, to Safari Park.

It was done to provide more natural environment and companions to Madhubala after her long-time companion Noor Jahan died at the zoo last year.

After the death of Noor Jahan, the concerned animal experts advised shifting Madhubala to the Safari Park, where she would get the company of two animals.