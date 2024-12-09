Section 144 imposed in Karachi's district Central for two days

Policemen stand guard outside a polling station during the nationwide general elections in Karachi on February 8, 2024. — AFP

Pillion riding, protests and rallies have been banned in Karachi’s district Central for two days — from December 9 to 10 — under Section 144 notified by Karachi commissioner with immediate effect.

The decision was taken at the request of the metropolis' additional inspector general (AIG) on Monday.

A notification read that the AIG of Karachi Police, via a letter yesterday, informed that "miscreant and disgruntled elements may disturb the peace and tranquillity and can create law and order situation in District Central".

Therefore, the Karachi administration imposed restrictions on the assembly of more than four persons and pillion riding for two days to prevent any untoward situation.

Following the order, the Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations concerned have been authorised to take action against violators of Section 144 restrictions.

The restrictions were believed to be imposed ahead of an event announced by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) — a party led by Altaf Hussain who is facing several cases for delivering anti-state speeches.

Meanwhile, 24 MQM-L workers have been arrested for gathering at Jinnah Ground — Azizabad area, and Liaquat Ali Khan Chowk.

Confirming the arrests, a Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central told the media that the Karachi commissioner has imposed Section 144 in the district for two days.