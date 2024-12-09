Two militants eliminated in DI Khan IBO, says ISPR

Security forces personnel. — Reuters/Files

RAWALPINDI: At least two terrorists were eliminated in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in Kulachi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district, the military's media wing said.

The operation was conducted on December 9 (today) on the reported presence of the militants, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij [terrorists] location, as a result of which, two Khwarij were sent to hell, while one Kharji was apprehended in injured condition," said the military's media wing.

The ISPR also said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Moreover, it said sanitisation operation was launched conducted to eliminate any other militants found in the area as security forces of Pakistan "are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country".

On December 7, at least 22 terrorists were killed and six soldiers martyred in three separate engagements in KP's Tank, North Waziristan, and Thall districts.

It is pertinent to mention here that the third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns, with a 90% surge in violence, according to a report issued by Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan – marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1534 in the first three quarters compared to 1523 in 2023.

Meanwhile, terrorist groups continue to reorganise and beef up their ranks. Most of the terror attacks remained unclaimed by terrorist or insurgent groups, likely for tactical reasons, as per the report.