ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to assist Pakistanis in Syria as the war-torn country undergoes a 'leadership transition' following the rebels' takeover of the capital, Damascus.

A Syrian military officer privy to the matter told Reuters that the Syrian army command on Sunday relayed its officers that President Bashar al-Assad's rule has come to an end after a lightning rebel onslaught.

Meanwhile, the ministry requested that Pakistani nationals and their families in Syria connect with the CMU via phone number: 051-9207887 or email: cmu1@mofa.gov.pk.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus remains actively engaged to facilitate Pakistani nationals in Syria, a press release issued by the Foreign Office (FO) said on Saturday.

Embassy of Pakistan, Damascus can be reached at: Mobile phone/WhatsApp: +963 987 127 822; +963 990 138 972 and email: parepdamascus@mofa.gov.pk.

Assad flew out of Damascus for an unknown destination, two senior army officers told Reuters, as rebels said they had entered the capital with no sign of army deployments.

Thousands in cars and on foot congregated at a main square in Damascus waving and chanting "Freedom", witnesses said.

"We celebrate with the Syrian people the news of freeing our prisoners and releasing their chains and announcing the end of the era of injustice in Sednaya prison," said the rebels.

The head of Syria's main opposition group abroad Hadi al-Bahra Syrian on Sunday also declared that Damascus is now "without Bashar al-Assad".

Viewing the deteriorating law and order situation in Syria, the FO on December 6 had advised the Pakistani nationals against travelling to the violence-hit country.

In a statement, the FO said: “Pakistan nationals are advised to avoid unnecessary travel or visit to Syria until the situation improves.”

Those currently in Syria are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Damascus, read the statement.