Gujranwala court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for PM's aide

Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah. — PID/file

GUJRANWALA: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant to arrest Rana Sanaullah, the adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on political affairs.

The senior ruling PML-N leader is accused of allegedly making an attempt to run over police personnel and removing a container during the then opposition's rally in 2020.

Judicial Magistrate Sidrah Gill Nawaz, while hearing the case registered at the Satellite Town police station, directed the authorities to arrest the politician and present him before the court on December 12.

Sanaullah was named in the case registered on October 16, 2020 in relation to a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally held in the city.

The first information report (FIR) includes Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) provisions namely Sections 149, 147, 186, 353 and 324.

It is to be noted that various other accused including Salman Khalid Butt, Imran Khalid and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal minister Khurram Dastgir have already been acquitted in the case.

Earlier, the challan submitted by the police in relation to Sanaullah was delayed.

The police had also submitted a report, which was rejected by the court which then had summoned Sanaullah.

Today's arrest warrant against the politician was issued due to his repeated absence.