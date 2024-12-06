Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi speaks to PTI supporters in Charsadda, on December 6, 2024. — Screengrab/Reporter

CHARSADDA: Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, said that she was left completely alone at D-Chowk in Islamabad following a crackdown by authorities on protesters last month.

As per reports, the PTI workers were frustrated with the ones leading the November 24 protest, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi, after they retreated abruptly in the wee hours of November 27.

The party leadership suspended the protest after the authorities launched a late-night crackdown on the protesters who had forced their way to D-Chowk, despite several hurdles along the way.

Although she appeared only rarely in official photos, shielded from view during court appearances by large white sheets and always wearing a face veil, Bushra Bibi led the rally demanding her husband's release.

When the protest was put off, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told the media that Bushra, CM Gandapur, and others had "made a run for it" after the crackdown.

Meanwhile, a video also surfaced showing Bushra Bibi moving from her own car to CM Gandapur's vehicle following the protest's culmination. However, the former first lady said the vehicle was changed as Bushra's car had a flat tyre.

Today, when Bushra went to visit the family members of deceased PTI worker Tajuddin, she told the party supporters that she had been in pain for the last few days as so many deaths had taken place, "due to which I was confused and could not figure out why people were lying".

"I am not a woman who runs away. I would especially not leave those who had come out for Khan. No one knew which car was mine. At D-Chowk, I was all alone in my car till 12:30am," she said.

"Several cars had come there because they were forcefully pushed out of D-Chowk. Bibi did not move because Khan did not say. I had told everyone not to leave me alone, but everyone left me alone. I was all alone."

Present on the occasion, a PTI worker backed her story, saying that he was a witness to the situation. At this, she said, there were several witnesses.

"The ones evacuating the area are also witnesses. As I was staying put and not leaving, my car was fired upon. The rest of the convoy came later. I came here because Khan told me to visit the families of those who had died."