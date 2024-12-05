Top commanders seek action against politically-motivated anti-army campaigns

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir speaks during the 84th Formation Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, December 5, 2024. — ISPR

The top military commanders on Thursday expressed concern over the spread of fake news for "vested political interests", emphasising that those involved in such practices need to be identified and brought to justice, the military's media wing said.

"The forum resolved that Pakistan Army remains committed to serving the nation [and] public and guard against all external and internal threats without any bias," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement at the conclusion of the 84th Formation Commanders Conference held at GHQ.

Army Chief Gen Asim Munir presided over the bi-annual meeting, which was attended by corps commanders, principal staff officers and all formation commanders of the army.

During the conference, the participants expressed concern over the "malicious propaganda" carried out in the aftermath of the lawful deployment of the Pakistan Army in Islamabad to "secure key government buildings and provide a safe environment for the valued visiting delegations."

"This pre-planned coordinated and premeditated propaganda reflects the continuity of a sinister design by certain political elements as an attempt to drive a wedge between the public [and] armed forces and institutions of Pakistan," it said, adding that this futile attempt, fuelled and abetted by external players, will never be successful.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a "do-or-die" protest — aimed at securing party founder Imran Khan's release, who has been behind bars for more than a year — which coincided with the planned visit of the Belarusian president on Nov 25.

However, the protest culminated in PTI's hasty retreat after the government's midnight crackdown on the protesters. The Imran Khan-founded party has since claimed that at least 12 of its workers were killed and 1,000 arrested.

Meanwhile, the government has categorically denied using live ammunition against the protesters and said that four law enforcers, three Rangers personnel and a policeman, were martyred during the protest.

In today’s conference, the forum emphasised that it is imperative that the government should promulgate and implement stringent laws and regulations to check "unfettered and unethical use of freedom of expression to spew venom, lies and sow the seeds of polarisation."

The forum resolved that any attempt to pitch innocent people against each other and use of violence as an instrument for vested gains can never be tolerated.

At the outset of the conference, the forum began by offering Fateha and paying solemn tribute to the martyrs of the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies (LEAs), and citizens of Pakistan who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s security and sovereignty, including those security personnel who embraced martyrdom during recent violent protests in Islamabad.

The forum also condemned ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri people.

Participants were briefed on the prevailing security environment, both external and internal, and reviewed the Pakistan Army’s operational readiness to address evolving traditional and non-traditional threats.

The forum conducted a comprehensive analysis of ongoing counterterrorism operations and resolved to continue neutralising terrorists, their facilitators, and abettors working at the behest of hostile forces to destabilize Pakistan, with heightened focus on operations against terrorists operating inside Balochistan including BLA Majeed Brigade.

The participants also expressed concern over the unabated use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by terrorists, especially those belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"It is in the interest of both neighbouring Islamic countries to focus on mutually beneficial engagements," the forum said, urging the interim Afghan government to take visible measures to prevent the use of its soil by the terrorists.

The forum also reiterated its resolve to continue supporting all socioeconomic and development efforts being undertaken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan by federal and provincial governments for the well-being of the resilient people of these provinces who continue to stand tall against the scourge of terrorism.

Highlighting the Army’s commitment to socioeconomic progress, the forum resolved to continue to support government efforts in fostering economic growth, cracking down on the illegal spectrum and eradicating the terror-crime nexus.

Concluding the conference, the COAS emphasised the importance of professionalism, operational readiness, and the Army’s unwavering dedication to ensuring Pakistan’s security and stability, notwithstanding any odds and challenges.