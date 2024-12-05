Barrister Gohar becomes JCP member after Ayub's withdrawal

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan addresses a press conference at the party's office in Islamabad on February 10, 2024. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was appointed as a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

Nominated by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, Gohar's nomination was approved by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, as per the notification on Thursday.

Gohar has become a JCP member after PTI's Ayub resigned from the position. Similarly, Senator Barrister Ali Zafar was also notified as a member a day earlier after Senator Shibli Faraz bowed out.

Both PTI leaders have maintained that they resigned from their positions due to several cases being lodged against them following PTI's protest in Islamabad, which turned violent.

Faraz and Ayub had been nominated along with two other lawmakers from the upper and lower houses the last month, following the reconstitution of the forum after the enactment of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The body is headed by the chief justice of Pakistan and consists of two senators, two MNAs, three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, most senior judge of the constitutional bench, the federal minister for law, the attorney general, an advocate not having experience of less than 15 years of practice in the apex court, nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council for two years.

The JCP is tasked with appointing judges to the Supreme Court, high courts, and Federal Shariat Court as well as overseeing the performance of high court judges and preparing their annual performance evaluations.

Meanwhile, in his resignation, Senator Faraz had stated that it had always been his "earnest desire to contribute meaningfully towards the betterment of the judicial system in the country and striving to uphold the principles of justice".

He said that this role was not only deeply challenging but also immensely close to his heart, given its critical importance to the national interest, particularly in light of recent amendments and the growing erosion of justice that the nation continues to face.

"Regrettably, I find myself unjustly entangled in a series of false cases. Despite my efforts to address these allegations, a new wave of FIRs has been registered against me, further exacerbating my situation. These circumstances have rendered it impossible for me to devote the undivided attention and focus that this significant responsibility demands," he said while citing the reasons for his resignation.

Similarly, Leader of the Opposition in the NA Ayub had also said in his resignation that he could not continue as a member due to multiple' FIRs and legal cases against him.

Ayub expressed confidence that Barrister Gohar will be a valuable asset to the commission because of his legal acumen, integrity, and dedication.