SC lifts stay order on national carrier's privatisation

A passenger plane at an airport. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The government can now proceed with the privatisation of the national airline after the Supreme Court of Pakistan withdrew its stay order on Thursday.

Hearing of the case pertaining to the privatisation of the national airline was conducted by the constitutional bench of the top court, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan.

The additional attorney general (AAG) informed the court that the privatisation process had been initiated following previous court orders allowing the airline's management to hire new professionals. However, recruitment had been stalled due to the privatisation plan.

The AAG also added that restrictions on the carrier's flight operations have been lifted, allowing the airline to operate without constraints.

Justice Aminuddin remarked that resuming the privatisation process now could potentially fetch higher rates for the airline.

Meanwhile, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned whether the government might risk violating a previous Supreme Court order that required the privatisation process to be conducted transparently and with the court’s confidence.

The additional attorney general assured the court that an application had been filed to seek its confidence for the privatisation process. Justice Mandokhail advised the government to ensure the process is conducted efficiently and in good faith.

The court subsequently disposed of the petition, withdrawing its earlier directive to halt the national airline's privatisation.

The federal government's bid to privatise the national airline hit a stalemate when the sole bidder offered much less amount than the anticipated one, forcing it to rethink the privatisation process.

However, in positive news for the carrier, the European Union (EU) lifted the ban on the national airline from flying to different European destinations after a four-year pause.