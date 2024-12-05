 
Thursday December 05, 2024
National

Earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of Punjab

Tremors also felt in Jhelum, Gujrat and Kamalia

By Web Desk
December 05, 2024
A representational image showing a Richter Scale reading. — Reuters/File
People in Lahore were jolted by earthquake tremors, which were also felt across other parts of Punjab on Thursday.

The tremors — which prompted residents to rush out of their homes and buildings in panic — were felt in areas including Jhelum, Kamalia, and their surroundings. 

No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage have been received so far.

Seismological details about the magnitude and epicentre of the quake are awaited from relevant authorities.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 