12 survivors rescued after Indian cargo vessel sinks in Pakistan waters

Photo taken on December 4, 2024 shows Indians on life rate after their cargo vessel MSV AL PIRANIPIR sinks off in Pakistan's exclusive economic zone. — X/@PMSAHQ

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), in a successfully coordinated operation, rescued 12 survivors found adrift in a life raft after Indian cargo vessel (MSV AL PIRANIPIR) sank in Pakistan waters.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the PMSA said the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) received an "urgent email" from MRCC Mumbai India, requesting assistance to locate and rescue survivors from the sunken vessel.

"The vessel was reported to have sunk in the exclusive economic zone of Pakistan, with its 12 crew members stranded on a life raft in distress," it stated.

In response, the Pakistan maritime agency initiated a coordinated rescue operation involving multiple assets and agencies.

A PMSA aircraft was immediately tasked to locate the survivors, while nearby commercial vessels were alerted and requested to assist in the rescue.

The Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre facilitated seamless collaboration, placing both Pakistan Navy and PMSA ships on high alert, with the nearest navy ship promptly dispatched to the scene.

Additionally, necessary arrangements were made to enable a nearby Indian Coast Guard vessel in the adjacent exclusive economic zone to recover the survivors.

"The swift response and effective coordination resulted in the successful rescue of all 12 survivors of Indian cargo vessel, demonstrating PMSA's commitment to upholding international SAR obligations and fostering regional cooperation," said the statement.

This operation underscores PMSA's readiness and professional expertise in responding to maritime Emergencies, regardless of nationality, reflecting Pakistan’s dedication to safety at sea and adherence to international conventions, it concluded.