Security forces eliminate 5 terrorists in KP's Lakki Marwat

At least five terrorists were killed after security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

According to the military's media wing, the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists during which two of them also sustained injuries.

The statement said "own troops effectively engaged khwarij [terrorists] location and resultantly, five khwarij were sent to hell, while two Khwarij also got injured".

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country, added the statement.

President Asif Ali Zardari commended the security forces for conducting a successful operation in Lakki Marwat.

He expressed determination to continue operations until complete elimination of terrorism from the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns, with a 90% surge in violence, according to a report issued by the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan — marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the whole of 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1,534 in the first three quarters compared to 1523 in 2023.

Meanwhile, terrorist groups continue to reorganise and beef up their ranks. Most of the terror attacks remained unclaimed by terrorist or insurgent groups, likely for tactical reasons, as per the report.