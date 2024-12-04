PTI's Barrister Ali Zafar replaces Senator Shibli Faraz as JCP member

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Ali Zafar. —APP/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Ali Zafar was on Wednesday appointed the Judicial Commission of Pakistan's (JCP) member as Senator Shibli Faraz stepped down from the top judicial body.

Barrister Zafar will represent the opposition in the body responsible for judges appointment to the superior courts.

Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani appointed Barrister Zafar as JCP's member after holding consultations with the leader of the opposition.

The development comes after PTI Senator Shibli Faraz tendered his resignation and nominated Zafar to take his place on the 13-member body, in line with the directives of PTI founder Imran Khan.

In his resignation, Senator Faraz stated that it had always been his "earnest desire to contribute meaningfully towards the betterment of the judicial system in the country and striving to uphold the principles of justice".

He said that this role was not only deeply challenging but also immensely close to his heart, given its critical importance to the national interest, particularly in light of recent amendments and the growing erosion of justice that the nation continues to face.

"Regrettably, I find myself unjustly entangled in a series of false cases. Despite my efforts to address these allegations, a new wave of FIRs has been registered against me, further exacerbating my situation. These circumstances have rendered it impossible for me to devote the undivided attention and focus that this significant responsibility demands," he said while citing the reasons for his resignation.

Faraz had been nominated along with three other lawmakers from the upper and lower houses last month, following the reconstitution of the forum after the enactment of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The body is headed by the chief justice of Pakistan and consists of two senators, two MNAs, three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, most senior judge of the constitutional bench, the federal minister for law, the attorney general, an advocate not having experience of less than 15 years of practice in the apex court, nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council for two years.

The JCP is tasked with appointing judges to the Supreme Court, high courts, and Federal Shariat Court as well as overseeing the performance of high court judges and preparing their annual performance evaluations.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Ayub had also, a day earlier, sent his resignation to NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and said he could not continue as a member due to multiple' FIRs and legal cases against him.

The politician, in his resignation, nominated PTI Chairman and member of NA Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, to succeed him in the commission.

Ayub expressed confidence that Barrister Gohar will be a valuable asset to the commission because of his legal acumen, integrity, and dedication.