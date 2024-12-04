Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman looks forward to Pakistan visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia H.R.H. Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud on the sidelines of One Water Summit in Riyadh on December 3, 2024. — PID

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has expressed his interest in visiting Pakistan during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the 'One Water Summit'.

Both leaders agreed to bring about a qualitative change in the economic, trade and investment relationship between the two countries.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the pace of progress in the implementation of Saudi MoUs and agreements regarding investment in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz thanked the Crown Prince for his most genuine affection for the people of Pakistan. He reiterated his invitation to the Crown Prince to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. The Crown Prince responded that he was looking forward to the visit to Pakistan.

In his remarks, the Saudi Crown Prince stressed that it is important to ensure that the two countries enhance meaningful cooperation that will bring about economic growth and prosperity in Pakistan.

The Crown Prince spoke of his great pleasure at meeting the Pakistani Prime Minister for the fifth time over the past six months. He said that this was evidence of the genuine love and affection that connects the peoples of the two countries.

Meanwhile, in his post on social media handle X, PM Shehbaz said that frequent high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are paving the way for mutually beneficial economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said he had the pleasure and honour of meeting with his brother, the Saudi Crown Prince on the sidelines of the One Water Summit in Riyadh.

Shehbaz said, "We reaffirmed our strong brotherly ties and discussed ways to further enhance our cooperation in trade and investment.

The premier said that he was grateful for the Crown Prince's personal interest and support in building closer Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties for the benefit of our people.