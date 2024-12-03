COAS lauds troops' operational readiness during field exercise visit

COAS General Asim Munir pictured during his visit of a field training exercise near Narowal and Sialkot in this image released on December 3, 2024. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has lauded the troops' operational readiness during his visit to a field training exercise near Narowal and Sialkot, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Tuesday.

As per the military's media wing, the exercise featured integrated fire and manoeuvre operations by various elements, including armour, infantry, mechanised infantry, artillery, air defence, army aviation and anti-tank guided missile units.

It further showcased effective employment of electronic warfare capabilities and information operations designed to disrupt enemy communications and counter disinformation strategies in a modern battlefield environment.

Meanwhile, the army chief — received by commander Gujranwala Corps and the inspector general of training and evaluation — was given a comprehensive brief on the objectives and conduct of the exercise, which aimed to refine professional skills and battlefield procedures essential for addressing emerging operational challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS commended the troops' high morale and emphasised the critical importance of maintaining constant preparedness to counter any potential threats posed by adversaries.

"The Pakistan Armed Forces, with the resolute support of the nation, are fully capable of safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our beloved motherland against the entire spectrum of threats," said the army chief.

COAS General Asim Munir (left) pictured on top of a Pakistan Army tank during his visit of a field training exercise near Narowal and Sialkot in this image released on December 3, 2024. — ISPR

The field exercise comes as part of the regular training exercises conducted by the country's armed forces within themselves as well as those with other countries.

Last month, COAS Munir visited the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in relation to the Warrior-VIII joint exercise conducted between the Pakistan Army and the People's Liberation Army of China.

The three-week-long exercise in counter-terrorism is the 8th in the series of bilateral exercises being conducted annually.

Prior to that, the two countries the two countries previously engaged in aerial drills on November 5.