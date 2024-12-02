Smog crisis: LHC orders impounding uninspected vehicles

Vehicles move on road amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore in this undated image. — AFP/File

In a bid to combat persistent smog, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the authorities concerned to seize the vehicles plying on roads without fitness inspection.

LHC's Justice Shahid Karim issued a three-page order on the last hearing on petitions seeking to combat smog, remarking that the uninspected vehicles should be seized.

The development comes as smog continues to suffocate people in many parts of the country with Lahore being on the list of most polluted cities in the world with an "unhealthy" air quality index (AQI).

Lahore, home to millions and key economic hubs, boast a large number of vehicles and several industrial units which contribute towards the high AQI readings.

On Sunday, the district administration imposed a fine of Rs13.5 million to vehicles without fitness certificates and those contributing to smog and environmental pollution during the month of November.

Under the directive of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, a strict crackdown is underway against vehicles causing smog. Two legal cases were registered, and two drivers were arrested for serious violations, during the campaign.

From November 1 to 30, a total of 16,184 vehicles were inspected across Lahore. Among them, 2,691 smoke-emitting vehicles were fined, and 1,307 were impounded.

Additionally, 1,602 vehicles without fitness certificates were penalised, and 1,023 were seized. During the month, the fitness of 8,000 vehicles was assessed, and 5,000 vehicles meeting technical standards were issued fitness certificates.

During the hearing today, the court also sought report on industries operating in the Rahim Yar Khan district.

According to the Parks and Horticulture Authority's (PHA) lawyer, there is a shortage of trees as per to the World Health Organization's (WHO) standards.

The court remarked that the PHA said the proportion of trees in the city is much less than 71.2%.

The LHC then adjourned the hearing till December 3 (tomorrow).