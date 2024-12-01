Two soldiers, including captain, martyred in separate KP IBOs

Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain Shaheed and Captain Muhammad Zohaib Ud Din Shaheed. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A captain among two Pakistan Army soldiers was martyred while eight terrorists were killed in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR): “Eight khwarij have been sent to hell in two separate operations conducted in KP from November 29 to December 1, 2024.”

An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in the general area of Baka Khel, Bannu District, based on reports of terrorists' presence.

The ISPR stated that security forces effectively engaged the militants' location during the operation, killing five terrorists and injuring nine.

However, during the operation, Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain, 29, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

In another operation, the security forces neutralised three terrorists and arrested two in the general area of Shagai, Khyber District.

During the intense exchange of fire, Captain Muhammad Zohaib Ud Din, 25, who was leading his troops from the front, fought bravely, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

According to the ISPR, the militants were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

"Sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthened our resolve," said the ISPR.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the security forces for conducting two successful operations against “Fitna-al-Khawarij” in KP.

In their separate messages, they praised the bravery of security forces for killing eight terrorists. They also paid rich tribute to Captain Zohaib and Sepoy Iftikhar who embraced martyrdom in the operations against militants.

President Zardari said the sacrifices of martyrs for the security of motherland will not go waste. He reiterated his commitment to continue the actions against the menace of terrorism till its complete elimination.

PM Shehbaz said terrorists and anti-state elements will not succeed in their nefarious designs of spreading chaos in the country. He said the nation will not forget the sacrifices of martyrs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns, with a 90% surge in violence, according to a report issued by the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan — marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the whole of 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1,534 in the first three quarters compared to 1523 in 2023.

Meanwhile, terrorist groups continue to reorganise and beef up their ranks. Most of the terror attacks remained unclaimed by terrorist or insurgent groups, likely for tactical reasons, as per the report.