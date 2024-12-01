Kurram death toll mounts as six more killed in tribal clashes

Relatives transport a dead body of a victim who was killed in tribal clashes in District Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on November 22, 2024. —AFP

Six more people lost their lives, while eight others sustained injuries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Kurram District, police said on Sunday, as tribal clashes entered their 11th consecutive day of violence.

According to police, the number of fatalities from recent violent occurrences has surged to 130, and 186 people have been injured so far.

The continued violence in the tribal town has forced closure of the main Peshawar-Parachinar road for travelling. Whereas, commute at the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border has also been suspended.

The closure of arteries has created scarcity of oil, food commodities and medicines in the region.

The Kurram region is also facing a communication blackout, with mobile and internet services suspended and educational institutions closed.

Police and other security forces personnel had been deployed in various parts of Lower Kurram, said Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud, adding that all out efforts would be made for a truce in other areas today as well.

“We are hopeful for progress on a ceasefire and reopening of transport routes,” he stated.

The situation has remained tense since 21 November and violence persists despite a recent ceasefire agreement.

A 10-day truce was brokered last week, but intermittent violence has rendered it ineffective.

The recent episode of clashes began 11 days ago with ambushes on two separate convoys under police escort, resulting in 52 deaths on the first day. Since then, violence between the warring factions has escalated, with police struggling to maintain control.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan recorded 79 deaths in the region between July and October this year, highlighting the persistent instability.

Previous efforts to mediate peace, including a seven-day truce brokered by provincial officials in November, have failed to hold.

A high-powered delegation, including KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, had also negotiated a ceasefire last weekend, but violence resumed shortly afterward.