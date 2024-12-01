US consul general, consulate team celebrate Sindh Culture Day with greetings in Sindhi

US Consul General in Karachi Scott Urbom wearing Sindhi Ajrak and a cap on December 1, 2024. — Screengrab/ Facebook/ @karachi.usconsulate

US Consul General in Karachi Scott Urbom and other consulate officials wished everyone celebrating Sindh Culture Day happiness and prosperity on Sunday.

On this occasion, they recorded brief video messages of love and peace for the Sindhi people. Additionally, they expressed their wishes in Sindhi as well. "Sindh jo sakafati deharho mubarak hojay," they vocalised separately.

The top diplomat and consulate officials wore various designs of Ajrak shawls and Sindhi caps.

"On Sindh Culture Day, we celebrate the rich heritage of a land renowned for its mystics, Sufis, poets, and saints. Sindh has long been a symbol of inclusivity and tolerance," Urbom said.

The United States extended its warmest wishes for prosperity and peace to the people of Sindh and Pakistan, he added.

The consulate general on its social media accounts also wished everyone, "Happy Sindh Culture Day".

"It’s time to honour the vibrant traditions of Sindh, a land that has inspired generations with its mystics, poets, and saints.

"From its timeless Sufi teachings to its respect for cultural and religious diversity, Sindh embodies the spirit of unity, inclusivity, and tolerance. US Consulate General Karachi proudly joins in wishing the people of Sindh and Pakistan peace, prosperity, and joy on this special day."

The consulate also inquired about their favourite part of Sindh’s cultural heritage.

People celebrating Sindh Culture Day. — Radio Pakistan/File

Sindh Culture Day being celebrated today

The Sindhi Culture Day is being celebrated today across Sindh and by Sindhis living the world over to highlight the centuries-old culture of the province.

The day is marked every year on the first Sunday of December.

The Sindhis, on the occasion, wear Sindhi caps and Ajrak to show their love and affection for the rich Sindhi culture.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has congratulated the people of the province on the occasion of the annual event.