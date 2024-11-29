An undated image of senior journalist Matiullah Jan. — X@Matiullahjan919/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended the physical remand of senior journalist Matiullah Jan in a first information report (FIR) registered at Islamabad's Margalla Police Station, which includes provisions related to anti-narcotics and anti-terrorism.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir announced the verdict in response to a petition challenging Jan's two-day physical remand granted by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday.

The development comes a day after the journalist was arrested by the Islamabad Police at the E-9 checkpoint for allegedly assaulting the police, forcibly snatching their weaponry and issuing threats along with being under the influence of drugs with the substance "ice" reportedly recovered from his vehicle as well.

The FIR registered against him includes CrPC's Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation) along with 7ATA (terrorism-related section) and a narcotics-related section.

During the hearing today, Jan's lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Haazir, Hadi Ali Chattha, and IHC Bar Association President Riasat Ali Azad appeared before the court.

Reading out the FIR, Advocate Azad contended that the said document had no mention of buying and selling of "ice".

The court, approving the plea, said that the journalist should now be considered on judicial remand.

The court's decision comes as Jan's arrest in the said case has not only warranted condemnations from media and human rights organisations but also from within the incumbent government as well.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Capital Talk" on Thursday, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah termed the case "fabricated".

"Whenever such FIRs are made, they are made with similar stories. The Islamabad inspector general of police needs to answer this, as he and his force are the complainants in the FIR".

"And the merit is that the people who made this fake story should be punished, and those tried to be punished should get freedom," he added.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued today, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) veteran and former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani urged the government to release Jan.

"The arrest of [Matiullah] Jan, is uncalled for and the charges against him are a joke, the government needs to release him," said the politician.