Death toll from Kurram clashes reaches 110

Men walk past a market closed by traders during a strike in District Kurram, KP, on November 22, 2024. — AFP

KURRAM: Clashes in District Kurram continue, with three more fatalities reported, bringing the death toll to 110 over the last eight days despite a recently brokered ceasefire.

The violence has also left 151 individuals injured, as tensions in the region show no signs of abating.

The district administration confirmed that the Peshawar-Parachinar highway has been shut for the eighth day in a row, severely affecting daily life and halting trade activities.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud, confirmed that the road closure has also halted trade at the Kharlachi border with Afghanistan, further exacerbating the economic impact on the region.

Additionally, due to the tense situation, internet and mobile phone services have been suspended, causing severe difficulties for residents, limiting their access to communication and essential services.

On Thursday, the death toll in the clashes had reached 107, with five additional fatalities and nine injuries reported despite claims of a ceasefire deal.

A 10-day truce was brokered earlier in the week, but intermittent violence has rendered it ineffective.

The recent episode of clashes began eight days ago with ambushes on two separate convoys under police escort, resulting in 52 deaths on November 21. Since then, violence between the warring factions has escalated, with police struggling to maintain control.

The main highway closure has not only disrupted local transportation but also caused a complete suspension of trade with Afghanistan, particularly at the Kharlachi border. Meanwhile, the district administration is working to enforce the ceasefire.

Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud reported that efforts are underway, with a jirga of elders from Hangu, Orakzai, and Kohat engaging both sides to secure a truce. “The parties have agreed to the ceasefire, and steps are being taken to stop clashes,” he said.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan recorded 79 deaths in the region between July and October this year, highlighting the persistent instability.

Previous efforts to mediate peace, including a seven-day truce brokered by provincial officials earlier this month, have failed to hold.

A high-powered delegation, including KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, had also negotiated a ceasefire last weekend, but violence resumed shortly afterward.