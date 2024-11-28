Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt split battle takes $500 million twist

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who were once known as Hollywood's golden couple, are now making headlines once again with their $500 million french winery.

The ongoing drama between the former-couple took another twist, as Pitt's legal team made few shocking claims that Jolie is currently hiding hundreds of most important emails which can literally reveal surprising details about the sale of their lucrative business.

The never ending fight started when they first decided to split back in 2016. The limelight went straight to the Maria actress as she took a decision to sell her shares in winery.

As per Pitt's team, Jolie is refusing to give emails and handful documents that can play crucial role in the legal court war between the two celebrities.

The property which the ex-lovers bought together at the peak of their romance became the biggest reason of their current breakup drama.

The Wolfs actor offered his ex-wife $54.4 million as her share in the place, but she decided to sold it to business man Shefler in $64 million.

The 60-year-old actor is now upset and requesting court to cancel the deal, as he expressed his disappointment and said that it is not fair.

However, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shocked their fans with heartbreaking news of their split eight years ago. The divorce soon turned out to be an ugly conflict between the two actors.